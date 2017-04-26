Wednesdays@7 presents: Takae Ohnishi

Acclaimed harpsichordist and UC San Diego lecturer Takae Ohnishi will present a night of music by Professor Lei Liang and Johann Sebastian Bach as part of the Department of Music's ongoing Wednesdays@7 concert series.

Alongside guests from the San Diego Symphony Jisun Yang (violin), Zou Yu (violin), Chi-Yuan Chen (viola) and Chia-Ling Chien (cello), Ohnishi will present the following program:

- Some Empty Thoughts of a Person from Edo by Liang

- Winged Creatures by Liang

- Lakescape III by Liang

- Parts for a Floating Space by Liang

- Toccata in G minor BWV 915 (for harpsichord) by Bach

- Sonata in G minor BWV 1029 (for viola and harpsichord) by Bach