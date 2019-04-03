WEDS@7 Black Lives Matter

Conrad Prebys Concert Hall

General Admission: $15.50

UCSD Faculty, Staff, Alumni: $10.50

Student Rush: Free with ID

MUSIC Box Office: 858-534-3448

Purchase Online: http://musicweb.ucsd.edu/tickets

Black Lives Matter, a program directed by composer/pianist/improvisor Anthony Davis, presents arias and duets from X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, Amistad and Central Park Five with bassist Kevin Short, baritone Carl DuPont, and pianist Alan Johnson.