WEDS@7 Black Lives Matter
Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093
Conrad Prebys Concert Hall
General Admission: $15.50
UCSD Faculty, Staff, Alumni: $10.50
Student Rush: Free with ID
MUSIC Box Office: 858-534-3448
Purchase Online: http://musicweb.ucsd.edu/tickets
Black Lives Matter, a program directed by composer/pianist/improvisor Anthony Davis, presents arias and duets from X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, Amistad and Central Park Five with bassist Kevin Short, baritone Carl DuPont, and pianist Alan Johnson.
