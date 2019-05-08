Kallisti presents Chamber Opera

Established by Grammy award-winning soprano Susan Narucki at the University of California, San Diego in 2009, kallisti offers San Diego audiences exceptional performances of rarely heard works for voice in an intimate setting. Singers from UC San Diego's Graduate Program in Contemporary Music Performance and distinguished guest artists collaborate in a wide range of repertoire that celebrates the extraordinary beauty and power of the singing voice.

Seeking Antonia

A constructed opera on a hidden life.

Antonia Bembo (1640-1720) was a singer and composer whose remarkable life and work has been largely overlooked. Born in Venice, her early talent as a singer brought her to the attention of the French aristocracy during her physician father's search for a position at court. After her tragic marriage to a Venetian nobleman left her in ruin, she fled to Paris with a group of virtuoso musicians, to seek the patronage of Louis XIV. She was offered protection in a Parisian cloister, and during her decades in residence there, produced a unique body of work for solo and multiple voices that was a direct reflection of music of the high Italian Baroque and incorporated elements of the new galante style that was emerging in France.

Despite the fact that Antonia Bembo regularly had her music played at court, and collaborated with some of the most distinguished artists of the day, including the poet Elisabeth Sophie Chéron, none of her works were published during her lifetime.

Seeking Antonia is an hour-long performance that weaves together texts from family letters, inscriptions from musical manuscripts, and concert works for voice from Bembo's compositions, including her Produzione Armoniche, and a piece for vocal quartet from one of her mature masterworks, The Seven Penitential Psalms.

kallisti singers Kirsten Ashley Wiest, Hillary Jean Young, Jonathan Nussman, all candidates for the DMA at UC San Diego will be joined by four talented UCSD undergraduate vocalists: Elizabeth Fisher, Julia Yu, Joseph Garcia, and Adrian Chan.

kallisti artistic director, Professor Susan Narucki, conceives and directs the project with Kyle Adam Blair serving as music director.

Join us for an exploration of vocal music of rare beauty and the celebration of a singular, remarkable life.