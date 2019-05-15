WEDS@7 Kamau Kenyatta & Joe Garrison

Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093

Conrad Prebys Music Center Experimental Theater

General Admission: $15.50

UCSD Faculty, Staff, Alumni: $10.50

Student Rush: Free with ID

MUSIC Box Office: 858-534-3448

Purchase Online: http://musicweb.ucsd.edu/tickets

Underground composer Joe Garrison returns with Prayers & Mantras Suite in 9-movements, featuring bel canto soprano, 5 winds, piano, bass and live electronics.

Repertoire - Kamau Kenyatta Ensemble, Joe Garrison and Night People

Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093
La Jolla
