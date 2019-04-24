WEDS@7 Palimpsest, curated by Steven Schick

UCSD Conrad Prebys Concert Hall 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093

Hans Abrahamsen - Schnee (2008)

10 Canons for 9 instruments:

Canon 1a. Ruhig aber beweglich (three strings and piano)

Canon 1b. Fast immer zart und stille (tutti)

Canon 2a. Lustig spielend, aber nicht zu lustig, immer ein bisschen melancholish (three woodwinds and piano)

Intermezzo 1. (three strings, three woodwinds)

Canon 2b. Lustig spielend, aber nicht zu lustig, immer ein bisschen melancholish (tutti)

Canon 3a. Sehr langsam, schleppend und mit Trübsinn (im Tempo des "Tai Chi") (three strings, three woodwinds)

Canon 3b. Sehr langsam, schleppend und mit Trübsinn (im Tempo des "Tai Chi") (two pianos and percussion)

Intermezzo 2. (three strings)

Canon 4a (minore) (Hommage à WAM). Stürmich, unruhig und nervös (tutti)

Canon 4b (maggiore). Sehr stürmich, unruhig und nervös (tutti)

Intermezzo 3. (cello, piccolo, clarinetto)

Canon 5a (rectus). Einfach und kindlich (violin, viola, two pianos, piccolo, clarinetto)

Canon 5b (inversus).

La Jolla
858-534-3448
