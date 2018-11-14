WEDS@7: red fish blue fish

Featuring Luciano Berio's masterwork, Circles with percussionists Steve Schick and Sean Dowgray, soprano Susan Narucki, and harpist Tasha Smith Godinez . This program will also include the world premiere piece Vakovakya by Composer/Sound Designer Shahrokh Yadegari for red fish blue fish and the Persian hand drum master Milad Jahadi.

Circles, commissioned by the Fromm Foundation, was composed in 1960 and first performed in August of that same year during the Berkshire Music Festival by Cathy Berberian and members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Circles develops musically three poems by e. e. cummings, with different degrees of complexity: No. 25, “stinging gold swarms...”, No. 76, “riverly is a flower...” and No. 221, “n(o)w the how dis(appeared cleverly)world…” from Collected Poems. In Circles the three poems are arranged in the following order: 25-76-221, (221)-76-25. No. 221 goes backwards over itself, while poems No. 25 and No. 76 appear twice in different moments of the musical development.