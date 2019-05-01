WEDS@7 Takae Ohnishi, harpsichord
Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093
Conrad Prebys Concert Hall
General Admission: $15.50
UCSD Faculty, Staff, Alumni: $10.50
Student Rush: Free with ID
MUSIC Box Office: 858-534-3448
Purchase Online: https://music-cms.ucsd.edu/concerts/box_office.html
J.S. Bach - The Musical Offering
The Musical Offering is a collection of keyboard canons and fugues and other pieces of music by J.S. Bach all based on a musical theme given by Great Frederick.
Info
Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
La Jolla