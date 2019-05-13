Weekday Brunch Begins

Herringbone 7837 Herschel Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

Alas, Weekday Brunch is on the horizon in La Jolla!

Starting on May 13th, enjoy brunch 7x week from 10AM-2PM and dip into Endless Rosé every day served alongside the most delicious daytime dishes.

And as a special treat for all our wonderful friends, we're serving up a complimentary endless rosé or mimosa experience with a purchase of one! Valid only Monday-Friday from May 13-24th.

Make your reservation at herringboneeats.com/reservations

Herringbone 7837 Herschel Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
