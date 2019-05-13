Weekday Brunch Begins

Alas, Weekday Brunch is on the horizon in La Jolla!

Starting on May 13th, enjoy brunch 7x week from 10AM-2PM and dip into Endless Rosé every day served alongside the most delicious daytime dishes.

And as a special treat for all our wonderful friends, we're serving up a complimentary endless rosé or mimosa experience with a purchase of one! Valid only Monday-Friday from May 13-24th.

Make your reservation at herringboneeats.com/reservations