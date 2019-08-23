Weekend Revue: Broadway Backwards
First UU Church of San Diego 4190 Front St., San Diego, California 92103
Weekend Revue, Looking Glass Theatre’s annual dinner-and-show fundraiser, is back for its third year of music from the Great White Way! This year is Broadway Backwards where performers will sing songs traditionally performed by another gender. Enjoy hits from Broadway favorites like Cabaret, Grease, Les Miserables, Wicked, and many more performed by our intergenerational cast. Come early and enjoy gourmet bites by Chef Marcus during the show. Suggested donation is $10. No advance tickets. Cash or card at the door.
Info
First UU Church of San Diego 4190 Front St., San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Music, Theater
Hillcrest