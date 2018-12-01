Weighing In - A One-Woman Show
Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Dr., La Mesa, California 91942
Directed by Nicole Cantalupo
Starring Ilene Kruger
Performance dates are Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 2:00 PM AND Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM
Tickets are $15.00 (such a deal!)
For tickets, go to LamplightersLaMesa.com, click on calendar, and then click on the date you wish to attend.
You can also order tickets by calling the box office at 619-303-5092
Info
College Area, El Cajon, La Mesa