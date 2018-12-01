Weighing In - A One-Woman Show

Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Dr., La Mesa, California 91942

Directed by Nicole Cantalupo

Starring Ilene Kruger

Performance dates are Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 2:00 PM AND Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM

Tickets are $15.00 (such a deal!)

For tickets, go to LamplightersLaMesa.com, click on calendar, and then click on the date you wish to attend.

You can also order tickets by calling the box office at 619-303-5092

Lamplighters Community Theater

5915 Severin Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942

Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Dr., La Mesa, California 91942
College Area, El Cajon, La Mesa
619-303-5092
