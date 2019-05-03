Welcome Home is the culminating exhibition of a year long participatory photography project called Being at Home. This exhibition highlights the work of 20 + City Heights based youth and artists through photography, poetry, and community art. Being at Home is a mobile photography storytelling project created in collaboration with The AjA Project which aims to celebrate and honor diversity in City Heights by creating community dialogue and visual storytelling around HOME. Over the past year this project has facilitated community workshops and dialogue, provided a photo ambassador program and community access to cameras, offered paid photography opportunities for community members, and will end with a free culminating community art event.