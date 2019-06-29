“Welcome to Summer”: The PGK DANCE Project Interactive Dance Event

The PGK DANCE Project’s “Welcome to Summer” interactive event promises to immerse everyone in dance on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 12-4 p.m. at the Arts Park @ Chollas Creek.

PGK DANCE artists will lead “One Movement/One Community,” a workshop for everyone to participate in, no matter their dance experience level. A live DJ and drummers, as well as food and drink vendors will be at the event, free and open to the community.

The PGK DANCE Project and guest artists will perform live, showcasing a variety of dance styles including contemporary ballet, contemporary/modern, jazz, Afro-Caribbean, street dance, body percussion with new age classical and more. The audience can participate in the body percussion section, where everyone will contribute sounds made with their bodies.

This event is sponsored in part by the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, Councilmember Monica Montgomery (District 4) “The People’s Councilmember,” The San Diego Union-Tribune, Media Arts Center, SAIL by Mission Edge and City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture.