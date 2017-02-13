Welcome to Night Vale Presents "Ghost Stories"

Observatory North Park 2891 University Avenue, North Park, San Diego, California 92104

Popular podcast "Welcome to Night Vale" --often described as "NPR from the Twilight Zone-- presents a live, stage version of stories from the strange desert town of Night Vale. "Ghost Stories" delivers rich, nuanced drama in the form of a community radio show, hosted by Cecil Palmer (played by Cecil Baldwin), and featuring Erin McKeown as “The Weather.”

