Welcome the Year of the Pig at Barona Resort & Casino from February 5 – February 19

Lunar New Year Celebration includes Over $518,888 in Cash Prizes, 8X Points, All-You-Can-Eat Lobster, Hong Bao & Traditional Lion & Dragon Performances

Welcome the Lunar New Year at Barona Resort & Casino beginning Tuesday, February 5 through Tuesday, February 19, 2019, with traditional performances, lucky Hong Bao, all-you-can-eat lobster, and lobster specials, Party People games, Dragon Alley bonuses as well as over $518,888 in cash giveaways!

Below is a preview of the exciting events at Barona Resort & Casino for Lunar New Year. Visit www.barona.com for promotional rules and details, entertainment times and restaurant specials.

· Lucky Points: Barona’s Lunar New Year celebration wouldn’t be complete without extra points from The Point Multiplier Capital of the World®. Barona players will get 8X points on Thursdays, February 7 and 14, from 8am to 8pm on slots and keno; video poker players get 3X points.

· Lucky Seats: On Tuesdays, February 5, 12 and 19, from 10am to 10pm, one lucky player will be drawn to win $888 every 8 minutes.

· Lucky Drawings: On Sundays, February 10 and 17, one lucky player will win $8,888 and 8 lucky players will win $888 at each drawing which will be held at 10am, 1pm, 4pm, 7pm, and 10pm. Winners do not have to be present to win. Club Barona members earn one virtual entry per 500 points earned from 12:15am to 9:45pm on each drawing day.

Barona will be filled with the sights and sounds of the celebration on Tuesday, February 5, 12 and 19 at 9 pm with a traditional blessing at the Welcome Home entrance which will be followed by a colorful parade of Lion and Dragon performers dancing in the casino. Throughout the two-week celebration, players will receive lucky Hong Bao and win cash prizes playing games with the Party People. And, players can also earn bonuses at the table games in Dragon Alley, the largest and most exclusive Asian gaming area in San Diego.

Barona’s restaurants will be serving traditional cuisine and lobster specials as part of the Year of the Pig festivities. On Wednesdays and Friday, lobster lovers can enjoy all-you-can-eat lobster at Seasons Fresh Buffet and lobster specials at Sage Café, Ho Wan and the Parlor 32 High Limit area. Hong-Kong trained Executive Chef Ringo Lao will prepare favorites such as abalone with shiitake mushrooms, garlic-steamed Chilean Seabass with tofu and sausages with sticky rice. Players on a Lunar New Year lucky streak can have the celebratory dishes, or bento boxes served right at their slot machine or table game when they order through gameside dining.

For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662).