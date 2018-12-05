Welk Illusions returns for a 14th season to the Welk Resort Theatre, starring Anthony Hernandez, who has been performing magic throughout Southern California for the past 3 decades. Hernandez made his name in local amusement parks, where he was voted as a "Top Five Best Performer" by IAAPA representing over 4500 amusement parks in 90 countries. Anthony and his partner, Dawn, can be heard on their own Sirius XM Radio Show, "The Magic Word."