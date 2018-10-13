Pull out your lederhosen and dirndl and join the fun at Welk Resorts’ 1st Annual Oktoberfest! The family-friendly festival features delicious German-themed food, rides, games, live music, and of course —bier! Oceanside-based Legacy Brewing Co. will be supplying the Oktoberfest Beer Garden with over a dozen different craft beers guaranteed to please all palates! Prost!

Test your skills at classic German-themed contests like Barrel Racing and Beer Stein Holding. Grab your finest lederhosen and enter the German Costume Contest then head over to the always entertaining Chicken Dance Contest. German Emcee Richard Bernard will put you in the Oktoberfest spirit all day as you enjoy live music from local acts. For the adventure lovers, there’s plenty to get your heart racing with rides like the 30-foot Free Fall Drop. Or bring your favorite gamer to the Battle Royale Tournament where they could win $250, a swag bag and bragging rights!