Wendy C. Ortiz Reading

UCSD's New Writing Series is excited to announce an upcoming reading from Wendy C. Ortiz, the author of three books: the critically acclaimed Excavation: A Memoir (2014); Hollywood Notebook (2015); and the dreamoir Bruja (2016). In 2016 Bustle named her one of “9 Women Writers Who Are Breaking New Nonfiction Territory.” Wendy’s work has been profiled or featured in the Los Angeles Times, Poets & Writers Magazine, Los Angeles Magazine, The Rumpus, Los Angeles Review of Books, and the National Book Critics Circle Small Press Spotlight blog. Individual pieces have appeared in The New York Times, Hazlitt, StoryQuarterly, Joyland, and a year-long series on medical marijuana pharmacy cultures of Southern California was featured at McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. Wendy lives in Los Angeles, where she is a parent and a psychotherapist in private practice.

LOCATION:

Visual Arts Presentation Lab (SME 149)

Structural Materials and Engineering Building

University of California, San Diego

Voigt Drive and Matthews Lane

La Jolla, CA 92093-0327

It is FREE and open to the public.

