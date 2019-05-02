West Coast Weekender
Viejas Casino 5000 Willows Road, Alpine, California 91901
West Coast Weekender reveals our new home at The Viejas Casino & Resort, a Four Diamond destination complete with a 24-hour casino, luxurious hotel and spacious pool at a picturesque venue.
Expect West Coast Weekender's dedication to curating a multi-day underground music festival and conference rooted in the culture, comfort, love and hospitality that we have become accustomed to.
Info
Viejas Casino 5000 Willows Road, Alpine, California 91901 View Map
Alpine, San Diego