Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition
San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at NTC Promenade 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, California 92107
The San Diego Watercolor Society presents the “Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition,” juried by award-winning artist Kathleen Conover. The exhibit runs 5/1/2019 through 5/31/2019 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, May 3, from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open every day in May from 10 am – 4 pm, and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information and to view our Online Gallery.