Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition

to Google Calendar - Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition - 2019-05-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition - 2019-05-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition - 2019-05-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition - 2019-05-01 10:00:00

San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at NTC Promenade 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, California 92107

The San Diego Watercolor Society presents the “Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition,” juried by award-winning artist Kathleen Conover. The exhibit runs 5/1/2019 through 5/31/2019 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, May 3, from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open every day in May from 10 am – 4 pm, and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information and to view our Online Gallery.

Info

San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at NTC Promenade 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, California 92107 View Map
Point Loma
619-876-4550
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition - 2019-05-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition - 2019-05-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition - 2019-05-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Western Federation of Watercolor Societies Exhibition - 2019-05-01 10:00:00