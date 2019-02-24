The Westgate Hotel’s Literary Tea with Christopher Castellani

Bask in the company of author Christopher Castellani for his new book, Leading Men, while enjoying an exquisite three-course afternoon tea with Champagne at The Westgate Hotel on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:30-5 PM. The cost is $65 (all-inclusive). Signed hardcover books will be available for an additional $30.

Leading Men is an expansive yet intimate story of desire, artistic ambition, and fidelity, set in the glamorous literary and film circles of 1950s Italy. In July of 1953, at a glittering party thrown by Truman Capote in Portofino, Italy, Tennessee Williams and his longtime lover Frank Merlo met Anja Blomgren, a mysteriously taciturn young Swedish beauty and aspiring actress. Their encounter will go on to alter all of their lives.

What keeps two people together and breaks them apart? Can we save someone else if we can’t save ourselves? Like The Master and The Hours, Leading Men seamlessly weaves fact and fiction to navigate the tensions between public figures and their private lives. In an ultimately heartbreaking story about the burdens of fame and the complex negotiations of life in the shadows of greatness, Castellani creates an unforgettable leading lady in Anja Bloom and reveals the hidden machinery of one of the great literary love stories of the twentieth-century.