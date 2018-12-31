The Westin Carlsbad’s 2018 New Year’s Eve Bash

Dance down the last few hours of 2018 and raise a glass to the New Year at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa’s “Speakeasy” 2018 New Year’s Eve Bash! No back alley or secret knock required – just come dressed in your finest 1920s garb and ready for a fabulous evening that the whole family can enjoy, complete with a delicious buffet, sparkling sips, live entertainment, dancing, “Best Dressed” contests, and more. Kick-off the evening at 6:30 p.m. with a superb buffet dinner and decadent dessert bar. Entertainment will abound throughout the night with a live DJ, dance floor and plenty of activities that both adults and children can join in on. This year, the Kids Party Zone is bigger and better than ever with a Gamer Room featuring Xbox, Kinect, Dance Central, Wii, and various racing games. Other kid-friendly activities include face painting, ping-pong, foosball, billiards, and the Kids Club Party Zone. The clock strikes twice at this affair – children count down the clock with an exciting balloon drop for the East Coast at 9 p.m., while adults celebrate with a complimentary champagne toast and main drop at midnight here on the West Coast. Please visit, BrownPaperTickets.com to purchase tickets before they sell out!

Pricing:

– Early Bird (now through December 3): $110 per adult (18+), $60 per child (13-17), $50 per child (4-12), free for ages 3 and below

– December 3-31: $130 per adult (18+), $85 per child (13-17), $65 per child (4-12), free for ages 3 and below