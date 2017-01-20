What the Butler Saw

A hilarious farce by Joe Orton

Directed by Keith A. Anderson

This outrageous farce is one of the seminal works of modern comedy. When a psychiatrist tries to seduce an aspiring secretary, his botched efforts lead to comic bedlam involving his insatiable wife, a randy bellhop, a befuddled police officer and Sir Winston Churchill. Psychiatry, religion, marriage, government, definitions of gender and even language are all targets of British playwright Orton's poison pen. His sly jokes and hilarious shenanigans will have you shaking with laughter from start to finish.

Featuring: Nathan Boyer, Julie Clemmons, Bud Emerson, Frank Godinez, Katherine Sainte Marie, and Devin Wade

Performances are January 20 - February 19, 2017

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm

Sundays at 2:00 pm

General Admission: $20

Seniors/Students/Active Military: $17

Groups of 10 or more to same performance: $15 each

Purchase tickets online at www.lamplighterslamesa.com, or reserve by contacting the Box Office at (619) 303-5092 or boxoffice@lamplighterslamesa.com.

Lamplighters Community Theater is located at 5915 Severin Drive in La Mesa (in the La Mesa Village Station Center at the corner of Amaya Drive).

Visit our website at www.LamplightersLaMesa.com for more information