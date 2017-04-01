Whatever68 5 Year Celebration Festival

Come help Whatever68 celebrate 5 years of service we will have Salt N Lime food services there with yummy food for purchase we will also have Steve,Greg & Rudy of Despo-Davis Art,we also have Organic Punk with Handmade goods for the rebellious.

We will have our famous dessert buffet,the prize wheel with lot's of band merch,gift cards and more,door prizes,photo area with props Live on air broadcast whatever68.com

Local celebrity guest-

Scott Sellers- Drummer (Meat Wagon,NOFX)

Kriss Sellers of Revolt-Chix

Lando Martinez of Hocus

Sppike Mike-Bassist with True Stories, Elements, League Of Liars and Spice Pistols! Owner Laughing Tiki Garage.

Opening and closing the show with acoustic sounds by our MC for the event Endele Wilson/Sky of a Bleeding Sky

Bands@4:00 & include

Sculpins-San Diego

Los Gattos-Arizona

Horsefly-San Diego

Piss Poor (previous MLE/Megans Law Enforcement)-San Diego

Steeltoe-San Diego

Timm Saxton-On tour-Orange County

Spice Pistols-San Diego-Debut Show

The Rockaways-Corona, CA

Twitching Fingers-Orange County

Sticky Doll-Los Angeles

Stage Manager Max Cook

Official Photographer-Slim Shoots Bands

FREE Event-21+ up only

Tune in to this show live on the internet by using the links below

Chat Link:

http://www.whatever68radio.com/we68-live-chat-room.html

Tune in App for IOS:

http://tunein.com/radio/Whatever68-Radio-s164207

Radio Forest App for Android:

http://www.radioforest.net/radio/whatever68-worldwide/651584

Radio.net

http://whatever68.radio.net/

or visit our Blog

http://whatever68radio.blogspot.com/

you can also listen on Cx Radios

http://www.cxradios.com/radio/whatever68-radio