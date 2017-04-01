Whatever68 5 Year Celebration Festival
The Bancroft 9143 Campo Rd., Spring Valley, California 91977
Come help Whatever68 celebrate 5 years of service we will have Salt N Lime food services there with yummy food for purchase we will also have Steve,Greg & Rudy of Despo-Davis Art,we also have Organic Punk with Handmade goods for the rebellious.
We will have our famous dessert buffet,the prize wheel with lot's of band merch,gift cards and more,door prizes,photo area with props Live on air broadcast whatever68.com
Local celebrity guest-
Scott Sellers- Drummer (Meat Wagon,NOFX)
Kriss Sellers of Revolt-Chix
Lando Martinez of Hocus
Sppike Mike-Bassist with True Stories, Elements, League Of Liars and Spice Pistols! Owner Laughing Tiki Garage.
Opening and closing the show with acoustic sounds by our MC for the event Endele Wilson/Sky of a Bleeding Sky
Bands@4:00 & include
Sculpins-San Diego
Los Gattos-Arizona
Horsefly-San Diego
Piss Poor (previous MLE/Megans Law Enforcement)-San Diego
Steeltoe-San Diego
Timm Saxton-On tour-Orange County
Spice Pistols-San Diego-Debut Show
The Rockaways-Corona, CA
Twitching Fingers-Orange County
Sticky Doll-Los Angeles
Stage Manager Max Cook
Official Photographer-Slim Shoots Bands
FREE Event-21+ up only
Tune in to this show live on the internet by using the links below
Chat Link:
http://www.whatever68radio.com/we68-live-chat-room.html
Tune in App for IOS:
http://tunein.com/radio/Whatever68-Radio-s164207
Radio Forest App for Android:
http://www.radioforest.net/radio/whatever68-worldwide/651584
Radio.net
http://whatever68.radio.net/
or visit our Blog
http://whatever68radio.blogspot.com/
you can also listen on Cx Radios
http://www.cxradios.com/radio/whatever68-radio
Info
The Bancroft 9143 Campo Rd., Spring Valley, California 91977 View Map