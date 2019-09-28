On September 28, 2019, 30 wheelchair dancers and their able-bodied dance partners will perform a never seen before, synchronized Tango routine at the Wheelchair Dancers Organization’s 6th Annual “Gotta Dance” Dance-Ability Showcase and Fundraiser. This family-friendly event is FREE to the public.

The “Gotta Dance” Dance-Ability Showcase will feature highly accomplished wheelchair dancers of all ages. A Country Western Performance and Hip-Hop Dance Performance will be performed for the first time by WDO dancers.

Attendees will enjoy delicious cuisine, open dancing, Opportunity Drawing, Dance-Ability Showcase and the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind online Auction items.