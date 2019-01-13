The Whiffenpoofs at The Prado

Nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park is hosting a fundraiser featuring the world famous Yale Whiffenpoofs, America's oldest collegiate a capella singing group, to benefit Friends’ newest Balboa Park improvement project: Reconstruction of the 1935 Palm Canyon Honeymoon Bridge.

In 2018, Friends of Balboa Park began due diligence efforts on reconstruction of the 1935 Honeymoon Bridge, a log-truss foot bridge that spanned Balboa Park’s Palm Canyon for about twenty years until torn down sometime in the 1950s. The original bridge, designed by famed California architect Richard Requa, featured a number of whimsical elements, including mission-style bells with jade glass hung from shepherd’s hooks that served as lights and wood-plank walkways.

The Friends plan to recreate these elements, and utilize wood repurposed from end-of-life trees in Balboa Park as much as possible. At 150 feet in length, the bridge connected two of Balboa Park’s most beloved destinations: Alcazar Garden and the International Cottages. The original concrete and stone abutments on each side of the canyon still exist, and will be integrated into the re-created structure.