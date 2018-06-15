WHITNEY CUMMINGS is a Los Angeles-based comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series “Whitney,” she also cocreated and co-wrote (with Michael Patrick King) the Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series “2 Broke Girls.” This October, Whitney debuted her novel “I’m Fine…And Other Lies,” which details her brutal anxiety and codependency disorder, written with her trademark entertaining wit, humor, and honesty. Whitney will be Executive Producing the much anticipated “Roseanne” reboot for the 2018 season.

Earlier this year, Whitney made her directorial debut with the feature adaptation of Louann Brizendine’s best-seller, "The Female Brain". In addition to co-writing and directing, she stars alongside Sofia Vergara, James Marsden, Lucy Punch, Toby Kebbell, Cecily Strong, Beanie Feldstein, and Blake Griffin. “The Female Brain” comically details the inner workings and complex power of brain chemistry among couples at different stages of their relationships. The film premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival and will be distributed by IFC in early 2018.

On the big screen, Whitney was recently seen in “Unforgettable” for Warner Bros. Past feature film credits include “The Wedding Ringer,” “Made of Honor,” and “The Ridiculous Six.”

Whitney has appeared in such series as “Undateable,” “Workaholics,” “Maron” and the Comedy Central Roasts, which have solidified her presence in comedy television.

Her first one-hour stand up special, “Money Shot,” premiered on Comedy Central in August 2010 and was nominated for an American Comedy Award. Her second onehour stand-up special, “Whitney Cummings: I Love You,” debuted on Comedy Central in June 2014. Her most recent stand-up special, “I’m Your Girlfriend,” aired on HBO last year.