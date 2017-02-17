THE AMERICAN COMEDY CO PRESENTS

WHITNEY CUMMINGS LIVE!

San Diego, California – February 17, 2017 –The American Comedy Co. is thrilled to present Whitney Cummings performing live in the heart of Gaslamp. She will perform live 2 nights for a total of 4 shows February 17th & 18th, 2017.

Whitney Cummings is a Los Angeles based comedian, actor, writer and producer.

Cummings is executive producer and, along with Michael Patrick King, co-creator of the Emmy nominated CBS comedy 2 Broke Girls, that will return for a fifth season this September. She also wrote, produced and starred in Whitney, which aired on NBC from 2011 to 2013.

Cummings recently filmed her HBO special entitled “I’M YOUR GIRLFRIEND” which is slated to air January 23rd, 2016. She is also writing and starring in an HBO pilot, inspired by the book

“Are Men Necessary?” written by Maureen Dowd.

Last year she appeared in the 2014 summer tour Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival, co-headlining with comics Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Louis C.K., and others. Her second one-hour stand-up special, Whitney Cummings: I Love You, debuted on Comedy Central in June 2014. In the special, she shares brutally honest insights about love and relationships, covering everything from what real orgasms look like to her frustration at men calling women “crazy.”

Cummings appeared regularly on E!’s, Chelsea Lately, as well as Comedy Central’s Roast series. Her one-hour stand up special, Money Shot, premiered on Comedy Central in August 2010 and was nominated for an American Comedy Award later that year.

The American Comedy Co is a locally owned and operated A-Listed comedy club and restaurant featuring the best nationally touring stand-up comedians in the business. Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter in beautiful downtown San Diego, they provide the highest quality entertainment in an intimate, venue with an old-city, speak-easy feel. The American Comedy Co. is one of the greatest comedy clubs in the country.

WHERE: The American Comedy Co

818 6th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

WHEN: Friday, February 17, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

WHEN: Saturday, February 18, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.americancomedyco.com/

