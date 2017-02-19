Whose Story is This Anyway? Point of View and Narrative Voice with T. Greenwood

to Google Calendar - Whose Story is This Anyway? Point of View and Narrative Voice with T. Greenwood - 2017-02-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Whose Story is This Anyway? Point of View and Narrative Voice with T. Greenwood - 2017-02-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Whose Story is This Anyway? Point of View and Narrative Voice with T. Greenwood - 2017-02-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Whose Story is This Anyway? Point of View and Narrative Voice with T. Greenwood - 2017-02-19 10:00:00

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd #202, San Diego, California 92101

Point of view may be the most important decision you make as a writer. But how do you decide who will tell your story? This workshop will examine the many point of view options available to writers and explore the benefits and drawbacks of each. We will discuss the importance of narrative voice and how you go about finding it.

Info

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd #202, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Talks & Discussions
Point Loma

Visit Event Website

619-696-0363

to Google Calendar - Whose Story is This Anyway? Point of View and Narrative Voice with T. Greenwood - 2017-02-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Whose Story is This Anyway? Point of View and Narrative Voice with T. Greenwood - 2017-02-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Whose Story is This Anyway? Point of View and Narrative Voice with T. Greenwood - 2017-02-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Whose Story is This Anyway? Point of View and Narrative Voice with T. Greenwood - 2017-02-19 10:00:00