Wienerschnitzel 58th anniversary
Downtown El Cajon El Cajon, California 92020
Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain and home of America’s favorite chili dog, is celebrating its 58th anniversary with 58-cent hot dogs! All day long on Tuesday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., hot dog-lovers can enjoy Wienerschnitzel’s famous original Chili Dog or Mustard Dog, at a price they can really get behind!
