Wild Child LIVE at Birch Aquarium

Birch Aquarium's Green Flash Concert Series is back! Don’t miss the epic summer concert series that combines live music with panoramic ocean views on the aquarium’s stunning Tide Pool Plaza.

WILD CHILD

Wild Child is a Los Angeles based tribute to The Doors.. They successfully recapture the original: sound, feel, mood, dynamics and delivery of Jim Morrison and the Doors. The show includes the band’s classic rock hits “Break on Through (to the Other Side),” “Light My Fire,” “L.A. Woman,”“Love Her Madly,”“Riders of the Storm,” and more.

Purchase tickets, VIP Experience, or season passes at 858.534.7336 or online at aquarium.ucsd.edu. All concerts are 21 and up.