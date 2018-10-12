Wild Life is back and it’s time to explore your wild side at the San Diego Museum of Man! Begin your metamorphosis and let your instincts lead you to unknown adventures at this after-hours masquerade party inspired by our Living with Animals exhibit. Explore untamed parts of the Museum where you’ll encounter insects that make you squirm, discover what fear does to your mind and body, indulge in delectable bites, and so much more. Invite a date, make some memories with friends, or meet someone new for a fun evening at the Museum!