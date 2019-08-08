Wildfires: What You Need to Know

Presentation by Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol

According to the National Interagency Fire Center’s (NIFC) outlook report despite cooler and wetter temperatures this past spring, the potential for large fires is forecasted to reach above-normal levels again this year. Join us for a talk and Q&A session by Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol to learn important information so you can be prepared to protect yourself and your family. Topics covered include:

• The impact of fuel, weather and topography on the growth and spread of wildfires.

• Actions residents can take to decrease their risk associated with wildfires.

• Resources available to improve everyone’s situational awareness relating to wildfires and other disasters.

Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol has been with the Vista Fire Department for 20 years. He attended Gogswell College, the National Fire Academy and holds a Master of Public Administration from San Diego State University.

Complementary light refreshments will be provided by Elaine Bryan from Body and Soul Nourishment. This free event is hosted by the North County Climate Change Alliance and the Vista Public Library.