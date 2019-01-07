Will You Accept This Rose? - A Bachelor Premier Party

en concordia 1021 1021 Rosecrans St, San Diego, California 92106

WIll you accept this rose?

Join us for a night at the Bachelor Mansion with friends, food, cocktails, & a new troupe of ladies ready to fight for Colton's love (and a lil something else I'm sure they'll mention 4,000 times).

Partnered vendors to be announced soon.

Show starts at 8pm, doors open at 7pm.

Info
View Map
Downtown, Ocean Beach, Point Loma
619-993-5924
