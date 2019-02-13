The San Diego International Jewish Film Festival premiere of “Who Will Write Our History,” produced by Nancy Spielberg and Roberta Grossman, will be this year’s centerpiece film. It tells the story of a secret band of journalists, scholars and community leaders in the Warsaw Ghetto. Led by historian Emanuel Ringelblum, known by the code name Oyneg Shabes, the clandestine group vowed to defeat Nazi lies and propaganda not with guns or fists but with pen and paper. The movie will be screened Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Reading Cinemas Town Square. Roberta Grossman is one of the Film Festival’s special guests and will be receiving the Directors Award for “Who Will Write Our History.”

For showtimes and full film descriptions, visit www.sdjff.org. Single ticket prices are $13.25 for JCC members and $15.25 for non-members. Opening and closing night film tickets are $18.00. Festival passes, senior, student and group rate discounts are available. To purchase tickets, visit www.sdcjc.org/sdjff/current.