William J.R. Curtis - A Meditation on Light

NewSchool is pleased to announce our 2018 Convocation Lecture by William J.R. Curtis. This event will be held in Spreckles Theater, and it is free and open to all NewSchool students, faculty, alumni, staff, and the general public. Architecture needs light to be rendered visible yet light also needs architecture to acquire meaning and form. Light is a dominant obsession in all my work as an artist and in all media: painting, drawing, photography. Light itself is invisible; we know it through its secondary effects on air, vapor, water, solids, voids, stone, plants, animal and human life - and of course architecture. Most past civilizations have placed light near the centre of their cosmologies. Light is a fundamental and universal material of architecture and it can be invested with many meanings. In architecture light and space are intimately related to one another. But let us not forget the role and significance of shadows. In many foundation myths, the origin of things is presented as an eternal darkness suddenly interrupted by the intrusion of a ray of light: the beginning of the universe. But is light an absence of shadow, or shadow an absence of light?