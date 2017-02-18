Wine and Paint Event for Animal Rescue

Wine and Paint Fundraiser for SPOT

"Saving Pets One At A Time"

Please join us for a fun afternoon of painting complimented by fine wines, while raising funds for SPOT Saving Pets One At A Time. The event will be guided by Wine and Paint Social professional artist Nathan Mohle and located at 98 Bottles located in beautiful Little Italy, San Diego. 100% of the proceeds go to SPOT. The painting theme will be a portrait of a dog/cat.

Option 1 - Paint a rescue animal (We will provide printed photos).

Option 2 - Paint your own dog/cat (Please bring a printed photo of your animal to paint).

SPOT Saving Pets One At A TimeSPOT is dedicated to the idea that companion animals are among the noblest beings on earth and that they deserve our stewardship. We are an all-volunteer group with 501c3 tax exempt status located in North County San Diego. For more information about SPOT please visit www.spotsavespets.org

TICKET INFORMATION

$40 for admission for one. Reserve your seat by purchasing your ticket on the Wine and Paint for SPOT Eventbrite Page <https://spotwineandpaintfundraiser.eventbrite.com> A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door so we highly recommend purchasing your ticket early. Space is limited to 35 guests. This is a 21 y/o+ event.

Ticket includes:

• 2 hours of professional painting instruction

• Use of paint brushes

• Use of acrylic paints

• Rented easel

• 11" x 14” canvas for you to take home

We look forward to painting with you while raising funds for rescue animals!