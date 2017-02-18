Wine and Paint Event for Animal Rescue
98 Bottles 2400 Kettner Blvd. Ste. 110, San Diego, California 92101
Wine and Paint Fundraiser for SPOT
"Saving Pets One At A Time"
Please join us for a fun afternoon of painting complimented by fine wines, while raising funds for SPOT Saving Pets One At A Time. The event will be guided by Wine and Paint Social professional artist Nathan Mohle and located at 98 Bottles located in beautiful Little Italy, San Diego. 100% of the proceeds go to SPOT. The painting theme will be a portrait of a dog/cat.
Option 1 - Paint a rescue animal (We will provide printed photos).
Option 2 - Paint your own dog/cat (Please bring a printed photo of your animal to paint).
SPOT Saving Pets One At A TimeSPOT is dedicated to the idea that companion animals are among the noblest beings on earth and that they deserve our stewardship. We are an all-volunteer group with 501c3 tax exempt status located in North County San Diego. For more information about SPOT please visit www.spotsavespets.org
TICKET INFORMATION
$40 for admission for one. Reserve your seat by purchasing your ticket on the Wine and Paint for SPOT Eventbrite Page <https://spotwineandpaintfundraiser.eventbrite.com> A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door so we highly recommend purchasing your ticket early. Space is limited to 35 guests. This is a 21 y/o+ event.
Ticket includes:
• 2 hours of professional painting instruction
• Use of paint brushes
• Use of acrylic paints
• Rented easel
• 11" x 14” canvas for you to take home
We look forward to painting with you while raising funds for rescue animals!
Info
98 Bottles 2400 Kettner Blvd. Ste. 110, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
please enable javascript to view