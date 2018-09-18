Wine & Bites at Amici's Ristobar

Amici’s Ristobar, one of Carmel Valley’s newest additions, is celebrating California wine month, in September, with a tasting event honoring the Golden State’s impeccable grapes. Join the restaurant in toasting to the occasion on Tuesday, September 18th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The Wine & Bites event will feature exclusive wines from Amici’s reserve cellar, in addition to curated bites. The evening will include 9 wine tastings, including two Robert Parker Rated 100 point wines and two 95+ point wines, with highlights including a 2016 Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc from Napa, a 2016 Daou Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles, and a 2013 Vineyard 29 Estate.

In addition to a wonderful lineup of wines, Amici’s head chef, Rhoelle Gabriel, has curated small bites to perfectly compliment each sip. The tasting menu ranges from a Kumamoto Oyster with Pomegranate Granite and Crème Fraiche to Braised Short Rib Caramelle with Caramelized Onion Soubise and Aged Balsamic Vinegar to Prosciutto Wrapped Honey Roasted Fresh Fig with Marcona Almond and Humboldt Fog. Tickets for the event are $49.99 per person + tax/gratuity.