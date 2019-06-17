Wine and Canvas Painting Class: "Enchanted Moon"
Gordon Biersch Brewery 5010 Mission Center Road (Mission Valley), San Diego, California 92108
Looking for things to do this summer? Join us at Gordon Bierch Brewery for a night of painting and self-care! We provide step-by-step instructions so you're at ease and take home a painting as incredible as your experience!
See details and register here: https://bit.ly/WineandCanvasEventsCalendar
