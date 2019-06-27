Wine and Canvas Painting Class: "Starry Mission Bay"

Craft Wine and Beer Continental Bistro - OLD TOWN 2539 Congress Street, San Diego, California 92110

Join us June 27 and awaken your creativity with Wine and Canvas San Diego! No experience necessary. Follow a local artist step-by-step as you recreate "Starry Mission Bay." You'll impress yourself by what can do with paint - and the best part is you get to take home your own masterpiece! We supply the canvas, easel, paint, brushes, apron and fun! Just bring yourself, your partner, friends or family!

See details and register here: https://bit.ly/WineandCanvasEventsCalendar

