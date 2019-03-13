Wine & Cheese Pairing

Small Goods is back again to provide another awesome guided wine and cheese pairing!

Certified Cheese Professional® Jenny Eastwood and wine maker Eric Van Drunen will be on hand to guide you through each of the five pairings, along with answering any of your questions about cheese and wine.

These events consistently sell out. Get your tickets online now for just $29 (Wine Club members receive 20% off)! Tickets are not available at the door.

When: March 13, 2019 from 6:30PM-7:30PM

Where: Charlie & Echo, 8680 Miralani Dr #113, San Diego 92126

Note:

* Only 24 tickets maximum.

* Tickets will not be available at the door – tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

* Tickets cannot be refunded within 72 hours of the event.