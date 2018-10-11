Wine Dinner Series featuring Grgich Hills
La Valencia Hotel 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla, California 92037
Grgich Hills is a winery committed to making distinctive wines with quality, consistency and longevity. That legacy meets the legendary styles of La V at the next Wine Dinner Series featuring Grgich Hills Estate. These fine wines will be paired expertly by our celebrated chef for a 5-course dining experience to remember. Make your reservation today!
