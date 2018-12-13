Wine Dinner Series featuring Prisoner Wine Co
La Valencia Hotel 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla, California 92037
Ask and you shall receive! An encore of THE MED's popular Wine Dinner Series has been set for December 13th featuring Prisoner Wines. Prisoner Wines philosophy is to create wines that are thought-provoking and approachable, and the talented culinary team at THE MED has created a thought-provoking and approachable menu to match.
Info
La Valencia Hotel 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Food & Drink
La Jolla