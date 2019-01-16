Wine & Oyster Pairing Indulgence

Come indulge in a celebration of wine and oyster deliciousness!

Charlie & Echo wine maker Eric Van Drunen and Captain Jack’s Shellfish Company founder Jon Bernetskie will be on hand to guide you through six unique and sumptuous pairings of wine and oyster, along with answering any of your questions about the mysteries and enjoyment of oysters and wine.

Our wine and food pairing events have been selling out. Get your tickets online now for just $35 (Wine Club members receive 20% off)! Tickets are not available at the door.

When: Wednesday, January 16th, from 6:30PM-7:30PM

Where: Charlie & Echo, 8680 Miralani Dr #113, San Diego 92126

Note:

* Only 24 tickets maximum.

* Tickets will not be available at the door – tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

* Your email receipt is your ticket and proof of payment.