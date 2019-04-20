Culinary Historians of San Diego will present “Wine & Power, 8500 Years Ago,” featuring Barbara Baxter, at 10:30 am April 20, in the Neil Morgan Auditorium of the San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. Baxter will pinpoint the origin of wine grapes in the Caucasus Mountains and describe how wine became one of the valuable luxuries exchanged on ancient trade routes leading to the acceptance of wine as power for the pharaohs, kings and conquerors of the time.

Barbara Baxter studied wine at Sorbonne University, Paris, and has continued her inquiry into its history for more than a decade. She has created visitor education programs for Francis Ford Coppola’s Rubicon Estate and has worked for Sterling and Opus One Vineyards in the Napa Valley where she has also made wine. She has been featured in the Wall St Journal, and has lectured at the Getty Museum, Malibu, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Athenaeum Arts & Music Library; UC Berkeley, UCSanDiego; Muzeo of Orange County and the Huntington Library. Currently, Barbara is the impresario of “Flicks On the Bricks,” the La Jolla Athenaeum’s outdoor wine and movie festival; and writes a blog, Planet Wine.