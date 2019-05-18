Wine, Women, & Shoes - Benefiting Voices for Children

The eighth annual Wine Women & Shoes, San Diego’s premier fashion charity event benefiting Voices for Children, will take place Saturday, May 18, at the Del Mar Plaza. Join fashionistas and wine lovers as they kick up their heels, sip fine wines, and shop the latest shoes and accessories from fabulous fashion vendors. Most important, proceeds from the event will support local children in foster care who need a voice.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://www.speakupnow.org/event-calendar/wine-women-shoes/

About Voices for Children

Voices for Children believes every child deserves a safe, permanent home. To ensure children in foster care have every opportunity to achieve stability, we match them with caring volunteers – called Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) – who advocate for their best interests.