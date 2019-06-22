WING FEST San Diego 2019 3rd Annual!

Join us June 22rd 1pm - 7pm 2019 at the Broadway Pier and enjoy the best wings from the TOP WINGS VENUES and Vendors in San Diego all in one place! Wings are just $1 per wing available at the wing booth ticket area. See the Wild Wing eating contest, enjoy Craft Beer and Spirits Sampling (with VIP ticket purchase Only). Plus a Special Musical Performance TBA, DJ’s, vendors, sauce zone and rub samples and giveaways. The most anticipated event of the year! Get your tickets now!

Broadway Pier / 1000 North Harbor Drive SD CA 92101

Ins and outs privileges for VIP Wristband holders only!

Special Instructions: TICKET SALES ARE FINAL