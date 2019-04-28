Wings of Hope Butterfly Release Ceremony

Community Invited to Honor the Memory of Their Loved Ones in A Beautiful Way

The Elizabeth Hospice Hosts Butterfly Release Ceremony on April 28

Everyone in the community is invited to attend Wings of Hope, hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm. The event will take place at the California Center for the Arts, located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd in Escondido. Attendees will have the opportunity to remember, honor and celebrate the special people who have touched their life. Admission and parking are free.

The Wings of Hope program will include inspirational messages, musical performances, refreshments and a butterfly release ceremony. Each guest will receive a colorful flower to add to a communal bouquet, symbolizing the beauty of being part of a kind and caring community. Bereavement counselors from The Elizabeth Hospice will be present to provide support to grieving attendees.

In support of the organization’s nonprofit mission, a donation of $50 is suggested to sponsor a butterfly. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Registration is required and can be submitted online at http://bit.ly/WOH2019 or by calling 760.796.3722.