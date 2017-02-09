Wink & Whistle
Tango Del Rey 3567 Del Rey St., San Diego, California 92109
Feverlesque is a group of adult soft burlesque dancers that love to entertain you with their tantalizing song and dance routines. With their sexy, flirty choreography and costumes, they can raise the roof and make you blush! Feverlesque dances range from comedic to s&m, and everything in between. The talent in this group is jaw-dropping.
*This showcase is a fundraiser to support dance scholarships, and programs for dancers with disabilities at Tap Fever Studios in Pacific Beach. “Wink & Whistle” is open to the public, but guests must be 21+ due to alcohol availability at the venue.
