Winter Creativity Gathering

Join us for an afternoon of creativity and bliss....Let's bid farewell to the darkness and shadow side of winter as we prepare to emerge into Spring and bloom. We have quite a lovely day planned for You!

Nicole Pisciotto will be offering emotional body clearings with crystals, Reiki and sound in the treatment room.

Liz Myers of Liz Myers Life will have a groovy rock painting station to encourage mindfulness and positive creativity. Mindulness consultations will also be available.

Jewelry Designer Jackie Sue will be there to assist you in creating your own piece to take home (jewelry design pricing varies, $20 & up) as well as Bohemian Tribe Jewelry designed items available for purchase.

Kayma Englund of Kamali Crystals and Holistic Healing will be available for intuitive crystal consultations to assist you with personal growth and enhancement of balanced living. Crystals will be available for purchase.

Diane Slagle will have a great collection of her brilliant creation Anxiety Faeries as well as other goodies from her Snotnormal family.

Q Rich Ortiz & his magical creations on canvas will be our featured Visual Artist.