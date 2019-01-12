Winter Festival

to Google Calendar - Winter Festival - 2019-01-12 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Festival - 2019-01-12 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Festival - 2019-01-12 15:30:00 iCalendar - Winter Festival - 2019-01-12 15:30:00

Poway Community Park 13094 Civic Center Dr, Poway, California 92064

Poway Community Park's Winter Festival brings to life all of the magic and charm of winter like never before! Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down our snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!

Join us for this FREE event on the following dates:

 Friday, January 11, 2019; 5:00PM - 9:00PM

 Saturday, January 12, 2019; 3:30PM - 8:30PM

Info
Poway Community Park 13094 Civic Center Dr, Poway, California 92064 View Map
Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos
858-668-4671
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Winter Festival - 2019-01-12 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Festival - 2019-01-12 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Festival - 2019-01-12 15:30:00 iCalendar - Winter Festival - 2019-01-12 15:30:00