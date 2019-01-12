Poway Community Park's Winter Festival brings to life all of the magic and charm of winter like never before! Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down our snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!

Join us for this FREE event on the following dates:

 Friday, January 11, 2019; 5:00PM - 9:00PM

 Saturday, January 12, 2019; 3:30PM - 8:30PM