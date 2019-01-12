Winter Festival
Poway Community Park 13094 Civic Center Dr, Poway, California 92064
Poway Community Park's Winter Festival brings to life all of the magic and charm of winter like never before! Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down our snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!
Join us for this FREE event on the following dates:
Friday, January 11, 2019; 5:00PM - 9:00PM
Saturday, January 12, 2019; 3:30PM - 8:30PM
Info
Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos